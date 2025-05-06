Raymond James Financial Inc. Acquires Shares of 49,997 Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 49,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,084,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,697,000 after purchasing an additional 118,308 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 288,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,210,000 after purchasing an additional 84,927 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,341,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,257,000 after buying an additional 59,924 shares during the period. Seros Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $990,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 435,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,865,000 after buying an additional 53,846 shares during the period.

Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of PHB stock opened at $18.03 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.16. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $17.33 and a 52-week high of $18.65.

Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (PHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the RAFI Bonds US High Yield 1-10 index. The fund tracks a fundamental-weighted index of high-yield US corporate bonds that must be rated between B3\u002FB- and Ba1\u002FBB+. PHB was launched on Nov 15, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

