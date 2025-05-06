Raymond James Financial Inc. Buys New Holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LBRDK. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 134.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 138.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 80.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Liberty Broadband in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of LBRDK opened at $91.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.44 and a 200 day moving average of $81.90. The company has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.03. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52-week low of $49.38 and a 52-week high of $101.50.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.67 by ($1.63). The firm had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.50 million. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 78.07%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

