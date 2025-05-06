Raymond James Financial Inc. Buys Shares of 21,774 Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RARE. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 259.5% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

In other news, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total transaction of $1,062,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,158,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,713,682.80. This represents a 1.14 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 2,990 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total transaction of $128,211.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,991 shares in the company, valued at $2,358,014.08. This trade represents a 5.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,405 shares of company stock worth $5,285,169 over the last ninety days. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ RARE opened at $38.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.91. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.59 and a 12-month high of $60.37.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.32) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $164.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.23 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 193.80% and a negative net margin of 101.60%. Sell-side analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -5.18 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (up from $46.00) on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.79.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RARE

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Profile

(Free Report)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.