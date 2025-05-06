Raymond James Financial Inc. Invests $835,000 in Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF (BATS:GTIP)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF (BATS:GTIP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 17,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF by 166.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 14,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 71,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after acquiring an additional 3,921 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF Trading Up 2.2 %

GTIP opened at $49.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.02. Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.89 and a 1-year high of $50.26.

Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.0571 dividend. This is an increase from Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF (GTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of off-the-run US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. GTIP was launched on Oct 2, 2018 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

