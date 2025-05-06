Raymond James Financial Inc. Invests $842,000 in Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 54,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Point Income in the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Graypoint LLC raised its position in Eagle Point Income by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 197,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 31,813 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in Eagle Point Income by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 85,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Eagle Point Income by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Eagle Point Income by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares during the last quarter.

Get Eagle Point Income alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley raised Eagle Point Income to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Eagle Point Income to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th.

Eagle Point Income Trading Up 1.4 %

EIC stock opened at $14.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.70 and a 200-day moving average of $15.41. Eagle Point Income Company Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.73 and a 12-month high of $16.71.

Eagle Point Income (NYSE:EIC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $13.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.54 million.

Eagle Point Income Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 16.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 12th.

About Eagle Point Income

(Free Report)

About Eagle Point Income Company is a non-diversified,closed-end management investment company. The Company’s primary investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in junior debt tranches of CLOs. In addition, the Company may invest up to 20% of its total assets (at the time of investment) in CLO equity securities and related securities and instruments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Point Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Point Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.