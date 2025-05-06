Raymond James Financial Inc. Invests $842,000 in Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 54,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Point Income in the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Graypoint LLC raised its position in Eagle Point Income by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 197,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 31,813 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in Eagle Point Income by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 85,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Eagle Point Income by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Eagle Point Income by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares during the last quarter.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley raised Eagle Point Income to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Eagle Point Income to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th.
Eagle Point Income Trading Up 1.4 %
EIC stock opened at $14.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.70 and a 200-day moving average of $15.41. Eagle Point Income Company Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.73 and a 12-month high of $16.71.
Eagle Point Income (NYSE:EIC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $13.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.54 million.
Eagle Point Income Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 16.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 12th.
About Eagle Point Income
About Eagle Point Income Company is a non-diversified,closed-end management investment company. The Company’s primary investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in junior debt tranches of CLOs. In addition, the Company may invest up to 20% of its total assets (at the time of investment) in CLO equity securities and related securities and instruments.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Eagle Point Income
- How to trade penny stocks: A step-by-step guide
- Monster Beverage Stock: Short Report Risks vs Upside Potential
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Onsemi Stock Confirms Bottom, But What’s the Upside?
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- 3 Tech Leaders Announce Buybacks Totaling $85 Billion
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Point Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Point Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.