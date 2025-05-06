Raymond James Financial Inc. Invests $858,000 in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 27,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $858,000.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GWX. Landmark Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Landmark Wealth Management Inc. now owns 69,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 7,629 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 38,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 6,283 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 87,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 126.1% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter.
SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of NYSEARCA GWX opened at $34.02 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $28.53 and a 12-month high of $34.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $659.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 0.88.
SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Company Profile
SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.
