Raymond James Financial Inc. Invests $885,000 in Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 19,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 2,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trueblood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $239,000.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PXI stock opened at $39.31 on Tuesday. Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $34.54 and a 52 week high of $51.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.17 million, a PE ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.69 and its 200-day moving average is $44.37.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.1574 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares Dynamic Energy Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, materials and utilities.

