Raymond James Financial Inc. Invests $899,000 in Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 19,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $899,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 7.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Plumas Bancorp by 275.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 5,249 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Plumas Bancorp by 129.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 4,305 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. raised its holdings in Plumas Bancorp by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 7,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Plumas Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. 41.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Plumas Bancorp alerts:

Plumas Bancorp Price Performance

Plumas Bancorp stock opened at $43.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.90. The stock has a market cap of $259.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.65. Plumas Bancorp has a 1-year low of $32.50 and a 1-year high of $51.33.

Plumas Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Plumas Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PLBC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $21.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.62 million. Plumas Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 30.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Plumas Bancorp will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Plumas Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Plumas Bancorp

In other news, Director Michael Kevin Foster acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.67 per share, with a total value of $45,670.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,670. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 7.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PLBC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price target (up previously from $49.00) on shares of Plumas Bancorp in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Plumas Bancorp from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PLBC

Plumas Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Plumas Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Plumas Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and middle market businesses, and individuals in Northeastern California and Northwestern Nevada. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, money market checking, business sweep, public funds sweep, savings, time deposit, and retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Plumas Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plumas Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.