Raymond James Financial Inc. Invests $944,000 in New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 83,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $944,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance in the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in New Mountain Finance during the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 4,746.5% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 10,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 10,727 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in New Mountain Finance during the 4th quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at New Mountain Finance

In related news, Director David Ogens bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.44 per share, with a total value of $57,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 179,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,047,988.80. This trade represents a 2.87 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

New Mountain Finance Price Performance

NASDAQ:NMFC opened at $9.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. New Mountain Finance Co. has a 52 week low of $8.84 and a 52 week high of $12.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.85.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The business had revenue of $85.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.65 million. New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 30.28%. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Mountain Finance Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NMFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on New Mountain Finance from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of New Mountain Finance from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th.

About New Mountain Finance

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in defensive growth industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, and mezzanine securities.

