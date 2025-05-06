Raymond James Financial Inc. Makes New $855,000 Investment in Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 386,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in Rackspace Technology by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 109,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 50,896 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 22,311 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Rackspace Technology by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 595,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 5,136 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Rackspace Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. 82.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th.

Shares of RXT stock opened at $1.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $332.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 2.14. Rackspace Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $1.24 and a one year high of $3.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.69 and its 200 day moving average is $2.24.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $685.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.85 million.

In other Rackspace Technology news, CEO Amar Maletira sold 521,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total value of $975,840.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,368,328 shares in the company, valued at $8,168,773.36. This represents a 10.67 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark A. Marino sold 202,230 shares of Rackspace Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.61, for a total transaction of $527,820.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,713,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,471,258.86. This represents a 10.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,154,204 shares of company stock valued at $2,384,960. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and The Asia-Pacific region. It operates through three segments: Multicloud Services, Apps & Cross Platform, and OpenStack Public Cloud. The company provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications; and managed hosting and colocation services.

