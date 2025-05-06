Raymond James Financial Inc. Makes New $927,000 Investment in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 65,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $927,000.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,800,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,924,000 after buying an additional 1,521,668 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT during the fourth quarter worth about $12,633,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its stake in NETSTREIT by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,207,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,239,000 after buying an additional 592,439 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,714,000. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in NETSTREIT by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,929,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,302,000 after purchasing an additional 429,642 shares in the last quarter.
Insider Transactions at NETSTREIT
In other NETSTREIT news, CEO Mark Manheimer acquired 6,384 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.33 per share, with a total value of $97,866.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,669,088.76. This trade represents a 2.14 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders bought 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $183,172 in the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -560.00%.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on NTST. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of NETSTREIT from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on NETSTREIT from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on NETSTREIT in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on NETSTREIT in a research note on Monday, April 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.03.
NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.
