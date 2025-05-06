Raymond James Financial Inc. Makes New $927,000 Investment in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 65,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $927,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,800,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,924,000 after buying an additional 1,521,668 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT during the fourth quarter worth about $12,633,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its stake in NETSTREIT by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,207,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,239,000 after buying an additional 592,439 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,714,000. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in NETSTREIT by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,929,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,302,000 after purchasing an additional 429,642 shares in the last quarter.

Get NETSTREIT alerts:

Insider Transactions at NETSTREIT

In other NETSTREIT news, CEO Mark Manheimer acquired 6,384 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.33 per share, with a total value of $97,866.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,669,088.76. This trade represents a 2.14 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders bought 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $183,172 in the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NETSTREIT Stock Performance

NETSTREIT Announces Dividend

NYSE NTST opened at $16.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. NETSTREIT Corp. has a 12-month low of $13.42 and a 12-month high of $18.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -267.59 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -560.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NTST. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of NETSTREIT from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on NETSTREIT from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on NETSTREIT in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on NETSTREIT in a research note on Monday, April 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.03.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NETSTREIT

NETSTREIT Profile

(Free Report)

NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NETSTREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETSTREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.