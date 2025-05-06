Raymond James Financial Inc. Makes New $954,000 Investment in Columbia Research Enhanced Value ETF (NYSEARCA:REVS)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Value ETF (NYSEARCA:REVS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 38,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,000.

Separately, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $204,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA REVS opened at $24.68 on Tuesday. Columbia Research Enhanced Value ETF has a one year low of $21.79 and a one year high of $27.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.28. The company has a market capitalization of $69.84 million, a P/E ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.83.

The Columbia Research Enhanced Value ETF (REVS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US stocks pulled from the Russell 1000 Value Index. REVS index uses multifactor selection and market cap weighting. REVS was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Columbia.

