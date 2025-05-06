Raymond James Financial Inc. Makes New $973,000 Investment in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 164,959 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OIA. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 40,859 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 8,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OIA opened at $5.86 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.15. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a 52 week low of $5.43 and a 52 week high of $6.99.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0291 per share. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

