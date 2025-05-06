Raymond James Financial Inc. Makes New Investment in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 238,152 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $893,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Transocean during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Transocean by 96.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,841 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 4,826 shares during the period. Adero Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Transocean during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Transocean in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Transocean in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Transocean Stock Performance

Shares of RIG opened at $2.31 on Tuesday. Transocean Ltd. has a 52 week low of $1.97 and a 52 week high of $6.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Transocean ( NYSE:RIG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $906.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.92 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 14.53% and a negative return on equity of 0.52%. Transocean’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Transocean Ltd. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RIG has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Transocean from $6.50 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Transocean from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Transocean from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Transocean from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Transocean from $4.00 to $3.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.59.

Insider Activity at Transocean

In related news, EVP Roderick James Mackenzie sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.23, for a total transaction of $49,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 362,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $809,135.43. This trade represents a 5.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 12.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Transocean Company Profile

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. The company operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of ultra-deepwater floaters and harsh environment floaters.

