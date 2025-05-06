Raymond James Financial Inc. Purchases New Stake in Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 56,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $905,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 123.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 34,703 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Colony Bankcorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Colony Bankcorp by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 18,048 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Colony Bankcorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Institutional investors own 50.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Colony Bankcorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th.

Colony Bankcorp Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ CBAN opened at $15.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. Colony Bankcorp, Inc. has a one year low of $11.21 and a one year high of $18.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.64 million, a PE ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.55.

Colony Bankcorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 7th. Colony Bankcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.17%.

Colony Bankcorp Profile

Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers. The company offers deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

