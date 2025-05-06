Raymond James Financial Inc. Purchases Shares of 28,857 Onity Group (NYSE:ONIT)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Onity Group (NYSE:ONIT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 28,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Onity Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,604,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Onity Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,686,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Onity Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,163,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Onity Group in the 4th quarter valued at $2,770,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Onity Group by 205.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 35,468 shares during the period. 70.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, B. Riley upgraded shares of Onity Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

ONIT stock opened at $37.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.03. The company has a market cap of $299.18 million, a P/E ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.28, a quick ratio of 26.46 and a current ratio of 26.46. Onity Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.40 and a fifty-two week high of $41.27.

Onity Group (NYSE:ONIT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $1.05. Onity Group had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 3.47%. The company had revenue of $249.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.63 million. On average, research analysts expect that Onity Group will post 10.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Onity Group Inc, a financial services company, originates and services mortgage loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and the Philippines. It operates through, Servicing and Originations segments. The company provides commercial forward mortgage loan servicing, reverse mortgage servicing, special servicing, and asset management services for to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate, as well as residential mortgage loan servicing, such as forward and reverse conventional, government-insured, and non-agency loans, including the reverse mortgage loans classified as loans.

