Raymond James Financial Inc. Purchases Shares of 55,240 OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 55,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $980,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OUT. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in OUTFRONT Media in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 155.5% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in OUTFRONT Media in the fourth quarter valued at about $192,000.

Get OUTFRONT Media alerts:

OUTFRONT Media Stock Down 0.4 %

OUTFRONT Media stock opened at $15.66 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.77 and a 200-day moving average of $17.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. OUTFRONT Media Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.95 and a twelve month high of $19.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.84.

OUTFRONT Media Cuts Dividend

OUTFRONT Media ( NYSE:OUT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $493.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.42 million. OUTFRONT Media had a net margin of 13.30% and a return on equity of 40.33%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that OUTFRONT Media Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.67%. OUTFRONT Media’s payout ratio is presently 81.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OUT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on OUTFRONT Media from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.08.

Get Our Latest Report on OUT

About OUTFRONT Media

(Free Report)

OUTFRONT Media, Inc leases advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways & roadways, and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OUTFRONT Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OUTFRONT Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.