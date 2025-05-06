Raymond James Financial Inc. Purchases Shares of 55,240 OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 55,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $980,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OUT. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in OUTFRONT Media in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 155.5% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in OUTFRONT Media in the fourth quarter valued at about $192,000.
OUTFRONT Media Stock Down 0.4 %
OUTFRONT Media stock opened at $15.66 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.77 and a 200-day moving average of $17.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. OUTFRONT Media Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.95 and a twelve month high of $19.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.84.
OUTFRONT Media Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.67%. OUTFRONT Media’s payout ratio is presently 81.63%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
OUT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on OUTFRONT Media from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.08.
About OUTFRONT Media
OUTFRONT Media, Inc leases advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways & roadways, and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.
