Raymond James Financial Inc. Purchases Shares of 91,067 Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY)

Posted by on May 6th, 2025

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTYFree Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 91,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Hagerty in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Hagerty in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Hagerty by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Hagerty during the fourth quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Hagerty by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 8,226 shares during the last quarter. 20.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Hagerty from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hagerty news, Director Laurie Harris sold 3,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total transaction of $33,084.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,235.09. The trade was a 11.48 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 3,861 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total transaction of $39,420.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,312,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,027,480.32. This represents a 0.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,056 shares of company stock worth $647,606 over the last ninety days. 17.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hagerty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HGTY opened at $8.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 81.55 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Hagerty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.03 and a fifty-two week high of $12.35.

Hagerty Profile

Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY)

