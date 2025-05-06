Raymond James Financial Inc. Takes $875,000 Position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $875,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the fourth quarter worth $34,200,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the 4th quarter worth about $27,706,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 111.7% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 364,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,040,000 after buying an additional 192,345 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in ManpowerGroup by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 748,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,189,000 after buying an additional 191,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 153.9% during the 4th quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 296,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,119,000 after acquiring an additional 179,788 shares during the period. 98.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MAN shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. UBS Group dropped their price target on ManpowerGroup from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays raised ManpowerGroup from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

NYSE MAN opened at $40.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.31. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a one year low of $39.22 and a one year high of $78.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.28.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.08). ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $698.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.91%.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

