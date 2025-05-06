Raymond James Financial Inc. Takes $888,000 Position in Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBBQ)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBBQ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 41,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,000.

Separately, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,699,000.

Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $21.11 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.06. The company has a market cap of $38.21 million, a PE ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 0.61. Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $17.84 and a twelve month high of $24.84.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.0402 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (IBBQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ / Biotechnology index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies listed on the NASDAQ. IBBQ was launched on Jun 11, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

