Raymond James Financial Inc. Takes $909,000 Position in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 38,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EQNR. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in Equinor ASA in the 4th quarter worth about $310,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 100.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 95,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 47,967 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 75.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 13,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 5,683 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 108,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 3,491 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Equinor ASA by 245.7% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 27,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 19,434 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Equinor ASA from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Equinor ASA from $30.90 to $28.20 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 17th. HSBC upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.60.

Equinor ASA Price Performance

Shares of EQNR opened at $23.12 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Equinor ASA has a twelve month low of $21.41 and a twelve month high of $29.32. The company has a market cap of $64.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.58.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.17). Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $27.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.16 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equinor ASA Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.304 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is 38.29%.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

Featured Articles

