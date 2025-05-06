Raymond James Financial Inc. Takes $920,000 Position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 152,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals during the 4th quarter worth $599,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 317,221 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after buying an additional 69,719 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,465,414 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,851,000 after buying an additional 64,526 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 196,515 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 56,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $319,000.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals stock opened at $5.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.14. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.55 and a 12 month high of $6.64.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Announces Dividend

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be issued a $0.019 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

