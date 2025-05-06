Raymond James Financial Inc. Takes $937,000 Position in MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 69,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Naviter Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MidCap Financial Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,516,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of MidCap Financial Investment by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 620,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,372,000 after purchasing an additional 145,402 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of MidCap Financial Investment by 190,106.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 123,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after buying an additional 123,569 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in MidCap Financial Investment by 273.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 141,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 103,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in MidCap Financial Investment by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,372,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,005,000 after buying an additional 102,406 shares in the last quarter. 28.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MidCap Financial Investment alerts:

MidCap Financial Investment Stock Performance

Shares of MidCap Financial Investment stock opened at $11.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a current ratio of 8.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.00. MidCap Financial Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $10.18 and a 52 week high of $16.37.

MidCap Financial Investment Dividend Announcement

MidCap Financial Investment ( NASDAQ:MFIC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. The business had revenue of $82.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.28 million. MidCap Financial Investment had a net margin of 37.05% and a return on equity of 11.37%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MidCap Financial Investment Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 11th. MidCap Financial Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MFIC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of MidCap Financial Investment from $15.00 to $14.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on MidCap Financial Investment from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of MidCap Financial Investment from $13.50 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MidCap Financial Investment

About MidCap Financial Investment

(Free Report)

MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (Former name Apollo Investment Corporation) is business development company and a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It is elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MidCap Financial Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MidCap Financial Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.