Raymond James Financial Inc. Takes $943,000 Position in Enviri Co. (NYSE:NVRI)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Enviri Co. (NYSE:NVRI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 122,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVRI. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Enviri by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 2,412 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enviri by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 8,865 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Enviri by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 9,049 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Enviri by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 388,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,992,000 after purchasing an additional 10,977 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enviri during the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.43% of the company’s stock.

NVRI stock opened at $6.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $553.87 million, a PE ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. Enviri Co. has a one year low of $4.72 and a one year high of $12.79.

Enviri ( NYSE:NVRI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. Enviri had a negative net margin of 5.46% and a negative return on equity of 0.90%. The business had revenue of $548.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. Enviri’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Enviri Co. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Tom George Vadaketh purchased 40,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.20 per share, with a total value of $249,841.40. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $821,072.20. The trade was a 43.74 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Russell C. Hochman bought 40,127 shares of Enviri stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.27 per share, with a total value of $251,596.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 120,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $754,638.39. This trade represents a 50.01 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Enviri Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Harsco Environmental and Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services under long-term contracts for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and meltshop and furnace services, such as under-vessel cleaning, removal of ladle slag, and general melt shop debris.

