Raymond James Financial Inc. Takes Position in Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 183,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $930,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ardelyx by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,362,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,819,000 after acquiring an additional 767,111 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,509,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,941,000 after purchasing an additional 21,988 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,035,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,318,000 after purchasing an additional 96,357 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Ardelyx by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,452,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,363,000 after purchasing an additional 583,550 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in Ardelyx by 344.7% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 906,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,595,000 after purchasing an additional 702,487 shares in the last quarter. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ardelyx alerts:

Insider Activity at Ardelyx

In related news, Director David M. Mott bought 381,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,609,410.94. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,396,871 shares in the company, valued at $10,114,795.62. The trade was a 18.92 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Raab sold 22,964 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total transaction of $129,057.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,085,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,101,943.10. This represents a 2.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 158,076 shares of company stock worth $777,555. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ardelyx Stock Performance

ARDX stock opened at $3.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $889.07 million, a PE ratio of -23.31 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.98 and a 200-day moving average of $5.23. Ardelyx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.62 and a 12-month high of $9.33.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.07). Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 11.73% and a negative return on equity of 24.87%. The business had revenue of $74.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Ardelyx from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Raymond James lowered Ardelyx from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Friday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ardelyx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.39.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ARDX

Ardelyx Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company’s lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ardelyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardelyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.