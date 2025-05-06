Raymond James Financial Inc. Takes Position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 47,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $861,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 164.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 99.6% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 84.4% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

MDU has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on MDU Resources Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

In other MDU Resources Group news, Director Dennis W. Johnson bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.64 per share, for a total transaction of $499,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,997,962.24. This trade represents a 19.98 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MDU opened at $17.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.23 and a twelve month high of $20.39. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.29.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 10.20%. Analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is 37.68%.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 82 transmission and 298 distribution substations.

