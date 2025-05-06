Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 2,300 Shares of Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR – Free Report) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,586 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Magyar Bancorp were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, PL Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Magyar Bancorp by 1,360.0% during the fourth quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,716,532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,261,000 after buying an additional 3,461,975 shares during the last quarter. 46.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magyar Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of MGYR stock opened at $14.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $92.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.08. Magyar Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.66 and a 52 week high of $14.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.97.

Magyar Bancorp Announces Dividend

Magyar Bancorp ( NASDAQ:MGYR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. Magyar Bancorp had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The company had revenue of $15.78 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Magyar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

Magyar Bancorp Company Profile

Magyar Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Magyar Bank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in New Jersey, the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including demand, savings, NOW, money market, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

