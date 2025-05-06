Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 65,214 Shares of Zura Bio Limited (NASDAQ:ZURA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Zura Bio Limited (NASDAQ:ZURA – Free Report) by 102.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,114 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,214 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Zura Bio were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Zura Bio by 777.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 56,757 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zura Bio by 70.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 912,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after purchasing an additional 377,545 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Zura Bio by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 7,828 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Zura Bio by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 10,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zura Bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $371,000. 61.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zura Bio alerts:

Zura Bio Stock Performance

Shares of ZURA stock opened at $1.44 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.28 and its 200 day moving average is $2.17. Zura Bio Limited has a 52-week low of $0.97 and a 52-week high of $6.35. The company has a market capitalization of $98.46 million, a PE ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 0.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Zura Bio ( NASDAQ:ZURA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $0.00 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zura Bio Limited will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on ZURA shares. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on shares of Zura Bio from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zura Bio in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Zura Bio in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Zura Bio in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.67.

View Our Latest Report on ZURA

Zura Bio Profile

(Free Report)

Zura Bio Limited, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing novel medicines for immune and inflammatory disorders. It develops Tibulizumab, an IgG-scFv bispecific dual-antagonist antibody engineered by the fusion of ixekizumab and tabalumab that neutralizes IL-17A and BAFF, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development; ZB-168, a monoclonal antibody that binds and neutralizes the IL-7 receptor chain that impact on diseases driven by IL7 and thymic stromal lymphopoietin immune pathways; and Torudokimab, a monoclonal antibody that neutralizes IL33, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZURA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zura Bio Limited (NASDAQ:ZURA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zura Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zura Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.