Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys New Holdings in Palvella Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PVLA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Palvella Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PVLA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 21,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PVLA. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palvella Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $1,736,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Palvella Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $171,000. Finally, BML Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palvella Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $506,000. Institutional investors own 40.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Palvella Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Palvella Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Palvella Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Palvella Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Palvella Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Palvella Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palvella Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.43.

Palvella Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PVLA opened at $23.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $263.49 million, a P/E ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 0.10. Palvella Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.20 and a 1 year high of $29.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.66.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director George M. Jenkins bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.13 per share, for a total transaction of $50,325.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 183,171 shares in the company, valued at $3,687,232.23. This represents a 1.38 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palvella Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palvella Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel therapies to treat patients suffering from serious, rare genetic skin diseases. Palvella Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc, is based in WAYNE, Pa.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PVLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palvella Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PVLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palvella Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palvella Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.