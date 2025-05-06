Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Stock Position in Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM – Free Report) by 262.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 501,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 363,399 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Cambium Networks were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Cambium Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $187,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMBM opened at $0.45 on Tuesday. Cambium Networks Co. has a 12-month low of $0.23 and a 12-month high of $4.43. The firm has a market cap of $12.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.91.

About Cambium Networks

Cambium Networks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, and manufacture of wireless broadband and Wi-Fi networking infrastructure solutions. The company offers point-to-point fixed wireless backhaul and point-to-multipoint fixed wireless solutions; and enterprise solutions comprising cnMatrix cloud-managed wireless-aware switching solution, Xirrus Wi-Fi solutions, and Wi-Fi 6/6E access points which support cnMaestro and Xirrus XMS management.

