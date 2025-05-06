Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $238,000 Stake in Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its position in shares of Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN – Free Report) by 35.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Bank7 were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSVN. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bank7 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Bank7 by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bank7 by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank7 in the 4th quarter valued at $293,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Bank7 by 158.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 7,947 shares during the period. 23.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Bank7

In related news, VP Henry Litchfield sold 5,000 shares of Bank7 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.54, for a total value of $207,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,375 shares in the company, valued at $555,597.50. This trade represents a 27.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas A. Haines acquired 1,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.91 per share, with a total value of $57,191.03. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 18,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $740,011.22. The trade was a 8.38 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 25.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Bank7 from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Bank7 from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th.

Bank7 Stock Performance

Bank7 stock opened at $37.28 on Tuesday. Bank7 Corp. has a 52 week low of $27.36 and a 52 week high of $50.26. The firm has a market cap of $352.22 million, a P/E ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.19.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 10th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $22.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.58 million. Bank7 had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank7 Corp. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank7 Company Profile

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. It offers commercial deposit, commercial checking, money market, and other deposit accounts; and retail deposit services, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and automated teller machine access.

Featured Stories

