Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Holdings in E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO – Free Report) by 37.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 102,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in E2open Parent were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of E2open Parent by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 137,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 26,439 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of E2open Parent in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,086,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of E2open Parent in the 4th quarter valued at $6,151,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of E2open Parent by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,397,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,878,000 after buying an additional 408,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in E2open Parent in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000.

E2open Parent Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ETWO opened at $2.27 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.60. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.75 and a 52-week high of $5.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $779.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

E2open Parent ( NYSE:ETWO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $153.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.01 million. E2open Parent had a positive return on equity of 4.38% and a negative net margin of 74.63%. As a group, analysts forecast that E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ETWO. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on E2open Parent from $3.00 to $2.30 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on E2open Parent from $2.60 to $2.30 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of E2open Parent from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th.

About E2open Parent

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management and orchestration SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its SaaS platform includes various key strategic and operational areas, including omni-channel, demand sensing, supply planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics and manufacturing and supply management.

