Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Holdings in Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RVP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RVP – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 361,253 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,140 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Retractable Technologies were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Retractable Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,748,000. 7.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Retractable Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Retractable Technologies Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Retractable Technologies stock opened at $0.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.92, a current ratio of 8.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $22.51 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.65. Retractable Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.56 and a fifty-two week high of $1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.72.

Retractable Technologies Company Profile

Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare profession in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. The company offers VanishPoint insulin syringes; tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; small diameter tube adapters; blood collection tube holders; allergy trays; IV safety catheters; Patient Safe syringes and Luer Caps; VanishPoint blood collection sets; EasyPoint needles; and VanishPoint autodisable syringes.

Further Reading

