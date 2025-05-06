Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $237,000 in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDNT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of RadNet by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,425,218 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $518,577,000 after acquiring an additional 71,910 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in RadNet by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,731,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $120,898,000 after purchasing an additional 70,673 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in RadNet by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,506,545 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $104,539,000 after purchasing an additional 118,501 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of RadNet by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,475,995 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $103,532,000 after buying an additional 344,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of RadNet by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 942,082 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $65,795,000 after buying an additional 207,582 shares during the period. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on RDNT. Barclays lowered their price target on RadNet from $74.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Raymond James raised RadNet from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of RadNet from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of RadNet from $88.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of RadNet to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.75.

RadNet Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of RDNT stock opened at $53.13 on Tuesday. RadNet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $93.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -758.89 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.68 and a 200 day moving average of $63.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical research company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $477.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.42 million. RadNet had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 4.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at RadNet

In other RadNet news, COO Norman R. Hames sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total transaction of $248,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 261,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,042,938.61. This represents a 1.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cornelis Wesdorp sold 1,000 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.52, for a total transaction of $50,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,828,867.40. This trade represents a 1.75 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,926,730 in the last three months. 5.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RadNet Profile

(Free Report)

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

Featured Stories

