Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $313,000 in ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADSE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in ADS-TEC Energy by 132.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in ADS-TEC Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ADS-TEC Energy by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 4,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ADS-TEC Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $621,000. Institutional investors own 51.65% of the company’s stock.

ADS-TEC Energy Stock Performance

Shares of ADSE stock opened at $13.48 on Tuesday. ADS-TEC Energy PLC has a 12-month low of $10.17 and a 12-month high of $16.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.54 and a 200-day moving average of $14.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Roth Capital raised ADS-TEC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.

ADS-TEC Energy Profile

ADS-TEC Energy PLC provide intelligent and decentralized energy storage systems in Europe and North America. Its portfolio of ecosystem platforms provides DC-based ultra-fast chargers for EVs on power limited grids, energy storage and management solutions for commercial and industrial applications, and energy storage and management solutions for residential sector coupling applications.

