Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Stock Position in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Free Report) by 88.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 311,436 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 11,198.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 5,599 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 6,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 360.5% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 8,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 6,457 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BDN shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Brandywine Realty Trust from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Gerard H. Sweeney purchased 61,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.07 per share, with a total value of $250,614.32. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,949,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,002,804.44. This trade represents a 2.13 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Brandywine Realty Trust Price Performance

BDN opened at $4.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.96. Brandywine Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $3.41 and a twelve month high of $6.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $703.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.39.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). Brandywine Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 38.46% and a negative return on equity of 16.40%. The business had revenue of $114.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.45 million. Equities analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Brandywine Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.74%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -50.00%.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

