Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases New Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kennebec Savings Bank lifted its position in ASML by 227.3% during the fourth quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its holdings in ASML by 740.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ASML in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Albion Financial Group UT increased its stake in shares of ASML by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna lowered their price target on ASML from $1,100.00 to $965.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of ASML from $1,148.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of ASML from $860.00 to $840.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ASML has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $906.00.

ASML Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $683.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $578.51 and a 12-month high of $1,110.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $679.56 and a 200 day moving average of $702.13.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The semiconductor company reported $6.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.12 by $0.19. ASML had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 47.73%. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

