Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases Shares of 6,296 Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kiker Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Unique Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the third quarter worth about $229,000.
Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Stock Down 0.9 %
NYSEARCA:RWJ opened at $39.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.19. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a twelve month low of $34.31 and a twelve month high of $49.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.26.
Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Company Profile
The Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue-Weighted index. The fund tracks an index of S&P SmallCap 600 Index stocks that are weighted by revenue. RWJ was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.
