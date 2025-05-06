Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Position in BTCS Inc. (NASDAQ:BTCS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in BTCS Inc. (NASDAQ:BTCS – Free Report) by 242.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,391 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,171 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in BTCS were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BTCS by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 9,404 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BTCS during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BTCS in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BTCS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $294,000. 3.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other BTCS news, CEO Charles W. Allen sold 85,000 shares of BTCS stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.37, for a total value of $116,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,293,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,882,262.14. The trade was a 1.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BTCS stock opened at $1.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.09. BTCS Inc. has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $5.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.40.

BTCS (NASDAQ:BTCS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.29). BTCS had a negative return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 366.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BTCS Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BTCS Inc operates in blockchain technology sector the United States. Its blockchain-infrastructure secures and operates validator nodes on disruptive blockchain networks, as well as validates transactions for crypto holding delegations on dPoS blockchains. The company offers StakeSeeker, a cryptocurrency dashboard and staking-as-a-service platform that allows crypto asset holders to earn rewards by participating in network consensus mechanisms; and Builder+, a Ethereum block builder offered to maximize validator earnings by utilizing algorithms to construct optimized blocks for on-chain validation.

