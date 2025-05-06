Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 27,157 Shares of Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG – Free Report) by 85.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,157 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Covenant Logistics Group were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Covenant Logistics Group by 110.2% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 188,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,298,000 after acquiring an additional 99,026 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 1,226.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 70,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,711,000 after purchasing an additional 64,782 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 210,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,466,000 after acquiring an additional 37,501 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Covenant Logistics Group by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 121,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,625,000 after purchasing an additional 37,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 216,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,779,000 after acquiring an additional 19,777 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Covenant Logistics Group Price Performance

Shares of CVLG stock opened at $20.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $547.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 1.53. Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.46 and a fifty-two week high of $30.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Covenant Logistics Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. This is a boost from Covenant Logistics Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Covenant Logistics Group’s payout ratio is currently 20.14%.

CVLG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Covenant Logistics Group in a research note on Friday, January 24th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Covenant Logistics Group from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th.

Covenant Logistics Group Profile

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.

