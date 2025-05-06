Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 3,372 Shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Free Report) by 70.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,429 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 3,372 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Virtus Investment Partners were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 204.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,119 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,957,000 after purchasing an additional 9,488 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 145,386 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $30,451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Virtus Investment Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Private Client Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $799,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $375,000. 80.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Virtus Investment Partners stock opened at $159.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.36. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.18 and a 12-month high of $252.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $164.92 and its 200 day moving average is $199.69. The company has a quick ratio of 11.86, a current ratio of 11.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Virtus Investment Partners ( NASDAQ:VRTS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The closed-end fund reported $5.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.68 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $217.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.99 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 21.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 27.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.41%.

A number of research firms recently commented on VRTS. Barclays set a $150.00 price objective on Virtus Investment Partners and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $211.00 to $198.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $220.00 to $158.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Virtus Investment Partners from $216.00 to $211.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.25.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

