Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes Position in Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 29,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Genius Sports by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genius Sports during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genius Sports by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,548 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Genius Sports in the fourth quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Genius Sports by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. 81.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Monday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Citizens Jmp cut Genius Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Genius Sports from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Craig Hallum set a $15.00 price target on Genius Sports in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Genius Sports from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.19.

Shares of GENI opened at $10.98 on Tuesday. Genius Sports Limited has a 52-week low of $5.03 and a 52-week high of $11.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.88 and its 200-day moving average is $9.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.30 and a beta of 1.96.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.16). Genius Sports had a negative return on equity of 14.11% and a negative net margin of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $175.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genius Sports Limited engages in the development and sale of technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

