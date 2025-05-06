Resolute Advisors LLC Has $4.41 Million Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Resolute Advisors LLC raised its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 91.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,807 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,703 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 0.9% of Resolute Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Resolute Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NVDA opened at $113.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 trillion, a P/E ratio of 44.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $195.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.50 and a 200 day moving average of $127.91.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $39.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. As a group, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.36%.

Insider Activity

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $292,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,900,690. The trade was a 13.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total transaction of $525,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 479,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,997,190.40. The trade was a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 147,147 shares of company stock worth $17,133,207. 4.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVDA has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, March 20th. TD Cowen cut their target price on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.96.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

