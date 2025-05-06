Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) Shares Acquired by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL – Free Report) by 1,342.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,051 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIGL. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,429 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 2,827 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $19.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.75. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.48 and a 12 month high of $29.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.51 and a beta of 1.34.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RIGL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.50. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.80%. The business had revenue of $57.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.59 million. Analysts anticipate that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RIGL. Citigroup lifted their target price on Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 8th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.80.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, and providing therapies that enhance the lives of patients with hematologic disorders and cancer. The company’s commercialized products include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; Rezlidhia, a non-intensive monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) acute myeloid leukemia (AML) with a susceptible isocitrate dehydrogenase-1 (IDH1) mutation as detected by an FDA-approved test; and GAVRETO, a once daily, small molecule, oral, kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic rearranged during transfection (RET) fusion-positive non-small cell lung cancer, as well as for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients 12 years of age and older with advanced or metastatic RET fusion-positive thyroid cancer.

