RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Monday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on RingCentral from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on RingCentral from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of RingCentral from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of RingCentral from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of RingCentral from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.46.

RingCentral Price Performance

Shares of RNG opened at $25.77 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.40 and its 200-day moving average is $32.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.30. RingCentral has a fifty-two week low of $20.59 and a fifty-two week high of $42.19.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.73). The company had revenue of $614.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $612.37 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 12.34% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. Equities research analysts expect that RingCentral will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at RingCentral

In other news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 123,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total transaction of $3,528,873.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 444,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,701,774.40. The trade was a 21.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John H. Marlow sold 35,089 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total transaction of $1,002,141.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 313,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,953,845.60. This represents a 10.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 247,740 shares of company stock worth $7,099,279. 6.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in RingCentral by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,891 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its stake in RingCentral by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,478 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 84.1% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,501 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 1,803.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,843 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 5,536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company’s products include RingCentral Message Video Phone that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI-powered omnichannel and workforce engagement solutions with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCX, an AI-powered contact center that a native delivers omnichannel experience.

