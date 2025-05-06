Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) Shares Acquired by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,535 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sapiens International were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPNS. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Sapiens International by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 932,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,062,000 after acquiring an additional 369,947 shares in the last quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sapiens International by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 1,074,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,866,000 after buying an additional 155,880 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 100.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 153,852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,134,000 after buying an additional 77,219 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Sapiens International by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 659,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,721,000 after buying an additional 64,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Sapiens International by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 189,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,088,000 after acquiring an additional 61,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.73% of the company’s stock.

Sapiens International Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:SPNS opened at $28.20 on Tuesday. Sapiens International Co. has a 1 year low of $23.69 and a 1 year high of $41.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.94 and a 200-day moving average of $28.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.10.

Sapiens International Increases Dividend

Sapiens International ( NASDAQ:SPNS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $134.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.89 million. Sapiens International had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 17.42%. Equities analysts predict that Sapiens International Co. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 7th were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.2%. This is an increase from Sapiens International’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 7th. Sapiens International’s dividend payout ratio is 46.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SPNS shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $36.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Sapiens International in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Sapiens International from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

Sapiens International Company Profile

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance industry in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides various solutions for property and casualty commercial and personal lines, life and pensions, and reinsurance fields.

