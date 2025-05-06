Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Holdings Cut by State of Tennessee Department of Treasury

State of Tennessee Department of Treasury lowered its stake in shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury’s holdings in Schrödinger were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SDGR. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Schrödinger by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 14,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Schrödinger by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 125,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Schrödinger by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Schrödinger by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SDGR opened at $25.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.46 and its 200-day moving average is $21.66. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.10 and a beta of 1.84. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.60 and a 52-week high of $28.47.

Schrödinger ( NASDAQ:SDGR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.20). Schrödinger had a negative net margin of 91.84% and a negative return on equity of 35.77%. The business had revenue of $88.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.20 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -2.37 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SDGR shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Schrödinger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Schrödinger from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.80.

In other news, insider Karen Akinsanya sold 16,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $419,580.07. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,031.25. The trade was a 51.70 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Geoffrey Craig Porges sold 5,491 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.76, for a total transaction of $119,484.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,357.44. The trade was a 16.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.

