Shakespeare Wealth Management LLC Buys 162 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Shakespeare Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,428 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Accordant Advisory Group Inc raised its stake in Amazon.com by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $186.35 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $151.61 and a one year high of $242.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $189.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $280.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $207.00 to $203.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.55.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.65, for a total transaction of $4,585,989.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,118,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,532,195.90. The trade was a 0.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.67, for a total transaction of $476,675.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 506,974 shares in the company, valued at $96,664,732.58. This represents a 0.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,298 shares of company stock valued at $23,818,478 over the last three months. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

