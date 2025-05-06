Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,533,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 62,736 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 4.64% of Shenandoah Telecommunications worth $31,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 10,890.9% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 456.8% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,531 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 135.2% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 4th quarter valued at about $190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHEN opened at $11.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $616.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.82. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $21.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Shenandoah Telecommunications ( NASDAQ:SHEN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.05). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 58.03% and a negative return on equity of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $87.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

SHEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Shenandoah Telecommunications to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a research report on Thursday, May 1st.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. It operates in two segments, Broadband and Tower. The company Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky through hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand; and fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand name.

