Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Free Report) by 22.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,018,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 189,015 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Shutterstock were worth $30,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSTK. Amundi grew its position in shares of Shutterstock by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Shutterstock by 167.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Shutterstock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Palouse Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Shutterstock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Shutterstock alerts:

Shutterstock Stock Up 4.6 %

SSTK opened at $17.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.83 and its 200-day moving average is $26.06. Shutterstock, Inc. has a one year low of $14.35 and a one year high of $46.10. The company has a market capitalization of $611.69 million, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Shutterstock Dividend Announcement

Shutterstock ( NYSE:SSTK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $242.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.44 million. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 4.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.53%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 130.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SSTK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Monday. Truist Financial lowered Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shutterstock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SSTK

Shutterstock Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shutterstock, Inc provides platform to connect brands and businesses to high quality content in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects in HD and 4K formats that are integrated into websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shutterstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.